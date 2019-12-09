The City of Menomonie Housing Authority held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 4 at the Hosford-Rich apartment building.
The office staff showed gratitude to the residents by providing a holiday meal, and the residents in return expressed their great appreciation to the office staff by taking up a collection that was presented to them.
Special recognition was given to maintenance supervisor Brian Evan and and executive director Rebecca Kralewski for their 37 and 23, respectively, years of service to the housing authority.
