Housing Authority annual holiday lucheon

The Menomonie housing authority staff honored by the residents at the annual holiday luncheon held at the Hosford-Rich apartment building are (from left): Jeff Parish, Brian Evan, Rebecca Kralewski and Kathy Mikla.

The City of Menomonie Housing Authority held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 4 at the Hosford-Rich apartment building.

The office staff showed gratitude to the residents by providing a holiday meal, and the residents in return expressed their great appreciation to the office staff by taking up a collection that was presented to them.

Special recognition was given to maintenance supervisor Brian Evan and and executive director Rebecca Kralewski for their 37 and 23, respectively, years of service to the housing authority.

