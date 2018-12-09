A Menomonie man charged with 32 total felonies in three open Dunn County cases is getting a jury trial on seven of those charges.
Ted Lopez, 41, of 1314 Tainter St., is accused of having child pornography, repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under 12 and showing a child under 10 child pornography on a computer tablet.
Lopez wants a jury trial, said his attorney Matthew Krische — and three days have been slated for the proceeding, which will start Dec. 19.
That trial will decide if Lopez is guilty of seven felonies. Jurors will consider charges of repeated sexual assault of the same child, sexual enticement of a child, distributing THC to a minor and causing mental harm to a child.
A second three-day jury trial, slated for Feb. 19, 2019, will cover 23 other felony charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation involving videos or audio and 17 counts of of possessing child pornography.
The charges stem from incidents between January 2009 and December 2014 when Lopez lived in Boyceville, according to an amended criminal complaint.
In June 2016, a boy told Boyceville authorities Lopez had fondled him many times, and there were around 20 instances of sexual contact, according to the complaint.
After a search warrant was executed in August 2016, Boyceville police found a hard drive with more than 3,000 explicit photos of children and teenagers in Lopez’s home, according to the complaint.
Another report in July 2016 detailed Lopez showing another boy, who was under the age of 10, child pornography, according to the complaint.
In another Dunn County case, Lopez is accused of lifting up the shirt of a girl under 10 and taking photographs of her chest. The girl told authorities that Lopez tried to talk her and her older sister — who she said Lopez described as “hot” — into getting into his car by offering them a ride home, which they declined, according to the complaint.
Preparing for trial
At a Friday pre-trial hearing, Krische and Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf discussed additional felony charges for the jury trial.
Judge Rod Smeltzer ruled the state cannot add a felony charge of distributing THC to a minor to the case going to trial on Dec. 19, but could add three other felonies: first-degree child sex assault, causing mental harm to a child and child enticement-giving or selling drugs.
The additional child-related felonies were added because, in interviews, a victim was able to identify another assault, Nodolf said. Those new charges were filed Nov. 19.
“The state believes, based on judicial efficiency, it certainly makes sense to take care of all the crimes involving this victim in one trial, rather than filing an additional complaint,” Nodolf said.
Krische disagreed, saying the child sexual assault should be added into the first charge, repeated sexual assault of the same child.
“At this point, we’re not within a reasonable amount of time before trial to start adding new counts ...” Krische said.
Lopez was in the courtroom at Friday’s hearing but did not speak.
He is in custody at the Dunn County Jail.
About the cases
After executing a search warrant at Lopez’s Boyceville residence in August 2016, Boyceville Police Chief Gregory Lamkin seized a number of electronic devices throughout the house, according to the complaint. In the basement, he found a cardboard wall decorated as a mural. Behind the wall, the chief discovered a computer tower as well as a stash of alcohol and small box of condoms.
The computer contained more than 3,000 images of child pornography featuring explicit photos of pre-pubescent through 14- and 15-year-old girls created between April 2012 and February 2013 and accessed in November 2014, according to the complaint.
Released from jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017, Lopez failed to appear in Dunn County court in July 2017 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In early March, the FBI found Lopez hiding in Staples, Minn., under the alias of Tony Luzon. He was then extradited to Dunn County.
