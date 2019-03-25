Community Conversations on March 16 in Menomonie presented a discussion on “the War on Drugs and the erosion the civil liberties in America.”
Lorene Vedder quoted Michelle Alexander’s book "The New Jim Crow": "Virtually all constitutionally protected civil liberties have been undermined by the drug war…Anyone, anywhere, for any reason can become a target of drug-law enforcement activity.”
We have had a problem with opium use in our country since the 1800s. By 1895, one in 200 Americans were addicted to opium and/or morphine.
Initially addiction was treated as a health issue, but since the 1914 Harrison Narcotics Tax Act, it has been treated as a criminal problem. That year marked the beginning of the Black Market for drugs.
“Deterrence laws encourage the very menace they were designed to obliterate (Journal of Criminology 1961)," Alexander wrote in "The New Jim Crow."
Racism has been used in the “War on Drugs” as a political strategy. State and local governments are enticed into participation in the “war” with money and property gained through forfeiture laws. Drug convictions lead to large portions of society losing the right to vote, especially in black communities.
The Fourth Amendment is violated by SWAT teams who are allowed unannounced entry into homes in a paramilitary fashion for drug searches. The Fifth Amendment is violated by loss of property seized on a mere suspicion of illegal drug activity. The Sixth Amendment is violated for thousands who cannot afford attorney services and are not provided an attorney prior to pleading guilty to drug use offenses.
Josh Gibson of Menomonie, who runs the “Now What Ministries,” spoke of his drug addiction that started when he was 12 years old. He now has been drug free for more than three years. He advocates for helping those released from prison to obtain housing and employment and to reenter society as productive citizens.
Carl Fields of Racine has spent 16 years in prison. He spoke about the terror that a black man feels every time he steps out from his home. He must reckon with suspicion and prejudice in his heavily policed community.
There are “on ramps” and “off ramps” into the criminal justice system. Black people and other people of color are more likely to be imprisoned than white people for the same violation.
Once in the prison system, there is minimal to no rehabilitation provided. The prisoners develop no skills or resources for reestablishing themselves into society and too often return to the prison. He was not allowed an early release under the administration of Gov. Scott Walker, who closed the early release program.
As a result, the prison population increased by “cutting off” the off ramps from prison.
Fields is very concerned about the excessive cost of the criminal justice system with the money spent on prisons and the loss of human potential. Fields has been out of prison for three years. He now goes to work every day as a professional who runs a service agency, a day shelter, which feeds people and helps them to assimilate into society.
He advocates for a rethink of the prison system. Those who need drug treatment should best receive this care outside of prison.
Both Gibson and Fields spoke about the criminal justice system in Minnesota, where the prison population is half the size of Wisconsin’s. Minnesota expects counties to pick up part of the cost of imprisoning its citizens. This acts as a disincentive for counties to use prisons. Counties find a way to rehabilitate outside of prison, which is more cost effective for them.
Regarding drug use, Fields is in favor of decriminalization of marijuana as a tool to decrease the prison population. Too many people who are nonviolent offenders end up in prison. Gibson thinks that marijuana legalization could benefit our state by providing taxes. Those taxes could be used to provide necessary services for our communities.
The next Community Conversations will be held Saturday, April 6, 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Douglas Kane, husband of Wisconsin Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, will be presenting his new book “Our Politics.” Kane has served as a representative in the Illinois State Legislature as well as serving in local political positions in Wisconsin. The public is welcome to attend.
