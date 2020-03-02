Lower Chippewa Invasive Partnership annual meeting set for March 26
The Lower Chippewa Invasive Partnership will be holdings it annual meeting 2-4 p.m. on March 26 at the Old Towne Banquet Hall, 903 Cedar Falls Road, Menomonie.

Featured speaker Keith Gilland, Ph.D. from UW Stout, will discuss how invasive species affect the environment, biodiversity, and ecosystem function.

An update will be given on what LCIP has been doing with its growing partnerships. Lastly, there will be some discussion with all attendees on what is going on in our region and to find out solutions for the needs that exist.

Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. This is a free event, but attendees should RSVP by March 24 to lcipchris@gmail.com or (715) 539-2766 so there will be ample amenities.

To learn more about us check out LCIP visit lcinvasives.org or checkout its and Facebook page (facebook.com/LCIP2011).

