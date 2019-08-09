Lucette Brewing Company in Menomonie will be featured this weekend as part of a Wisconsin tourism show that spotlights some of the state’s best restaurants and retailers.
Discover Wisconsin will air its “Sip. Savor. Shop. Wisconsin.” on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin. The episode is also available at discoverwisconsin.com.
As host Mariah Haberman introduces viewers to some of the top cheese shops, creameries, restaurants and breweries the final stop in the episode profiles Lucette Brewing to test the breweries craft beers, pizza and bruschetta topped with Wisconsin-produced cheese.
Other featured stops include Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, Fromagination in Madison, Clock Shadow Creamery, Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Indulgence Chocolatiers in Milwaukee, Door Artisan Cheese in Egg Harbor, Renards Cheese in Sturgeon Bay, Waseda Farms in Baileys Harbor, Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and New Glarus Brewery and Glarner Stube in New Glarus.
“If Wisconsin is known for anything, it’s our award-winning cheese,” Haberman said. “We’re also known for our craft beer, wine and spirits, and in this show, we highlight a few areas of the state where you can take a day-trip to sip, savor and shop for all of the things that make Wisconsin so great...and tasty.”