Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Wilson Park in Menomonie.
The concerts are free and open to the public, under the musical direction of James Woodford.
A flag raising ceremony will be followed by a pie and ice cream social, with pie served by the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
First half concert selections are "Ignition," "In The Bleak Mid-Winter," "Black Granite March," "Stephen Foster Fantasy," "Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo" and "The Music Man."
The children's march will be “The Children’s Marching Song."
After intermission, the second half selections will be "American Riversongs," "Highlights from Guys and Dolls" and John Williams Symphonic Soundtracks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.