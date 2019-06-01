{{featured_button_text}}
Sunset (copy)

The sun sets on the first concert of the Ludington Guard Band’s summer season under the bandshell in Menomonie’s Wilson Park in this 2017 file photo. The first performance of the 2019 summer season is set for Tuesday, June 4.

 Dunn County News file photo

The Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Wilson Park in Menomonie.

The concerts are free and open to the public, under the musical direction of James Woodford.

A flag raising ceremony will be followed by a pie and ice cream social, with pie served by the Dunn County Historical Society.

First half concert selections:

  • King Cotton March
  • Prairie Song
  • Be Thou My Vision
  • Stephen Foster Fantasy
  • Joy Revisited
  • Chorale and Shaker Dance

Children’s march:

  • The Great Race March

Intermission: The Red Cedar Mudcats

Second half selections:

  • American Riversongs
  • Sinatra In Concert
  • This Is My Country

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.