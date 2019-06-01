The Ludington Guard Band will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Wilson Park in Menomonie.
The concerts are free and open to the public, under the musical direction of James Woodford.
A flag raising ceremony will be followed by a pie and ice cream social, with pie served by the Dunn County Historical Society.
First half concert selections:
- King Cotton March
- Prairie Song
- Be Thou My Vision
- Stephen Foster Fantasy
- Joy Revisited
- Chorale and Shaker Dance
Children’s march:
- The Great Race March
Intermission: The Red Cedar Mudcats
Second half selections:
- American Riversongs
- Sinatra In Concert
- This Is My Country
