The Mabel Tainter Center for the arts wants community input on the future of the historic venue.
The Mabel Board of Directors is hosting a community survey to learn what is important in the development of the next strategic plan, said Mabel Tainter Executive Director Jeff McSweeney.
The survey takes less than five minutes to complete.
The survey can be found at https://uwstout.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bdWxV0DfeEEyRPD or by searching "The Mabel Tainter" on Facebook and visiting the Mabel's social media page.
