The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts and Downtown Menomonie will host comedian Cy Amundson at the Mabel Thursday, Nov. 15.
It will be the last 2018 comedy event in ‘The Mabel Laughs’ series.
Amundson is a stand-up comedian and has appeared on television programs including shows on Comedy Central, Conan, MTV, CMT and FOX.
Amundson combines energetic storytelling, observations, and fun crowd interactions, creating a brand of stand-up comedy all his own. He began at ACME Comedy Company in Minneapolis before moving to Los Angeles.
“Who doesn’t like to laugh? You are sitting in the gorgeous theater with people all there for one reason, which is to have a good time. Cy is an extremely funny guy,” said Main Street Menomonie executive director Dustyn Dubuque. “We are looking forward to having his brand of comedy in Menomonie.”
Mabel Tainter president Andrew Mercil agreed: “What I love about comedy night at the Mabel is that it gives you a chance to set aside all the stress and busy nature of one’s daily routine and take a break to relax, laugh and enjoy an evening without having to leave Menomonie.”
Tickets will be available the night of the event, starting at $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
