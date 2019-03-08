The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts received a 2018 grant of $2,400 from the Wisconsin Arts Board's Creation and Presentation grant program.
Through a grant in support of an April ballet show "Gentle Human," the Wisconsin Arts Board will share this unique performance opportunity with those who otherwise would not be able to attend.
The grant will fund lower ticket prices and a no-cost performance for students.
"The fact that, faced with limited funding and increasing pressures, teachers will bring more than 250 children to one of our high-quality, life-affirming performances this year testifies to the ability of the arts to engage kids in learning," Mabel Tainter executive director Jeff McSweeney wrote in a news release.
The "Gentle Human" ballet show uses collaboration between the artists of Ballet Co. Laboratory to depict the vulnerability and power of humanity in unexpected ways in an evening-length ballet.
A school performance will be offered in the afternoon of Friday, April 12, while the public performance will occur at 7:30 p.m. the same day.
For more information and tickets, visit www.mabeltainter.org.
