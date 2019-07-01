The Mabel Tainter Theater presents “A Showcase of Musical Partners,” the eighth summer for its musical revue directed by creative partners Lucy Weidner and Seth Berrier.
You will hear songs from “Oklahoma,” “Les Miserables,” “Brigadoon,” to name just a few.
Performance dates are Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, including tax and ticketing fees.
All performances are held at the Historic Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St. Purchase tickets on line at mabeltainter.org, by calling 715-235-0001, or stop in from 11-3 Tuesday through Saturday.
