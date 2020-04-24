Machine Shed - CrossFit 235 donates local shop's donuts to Menomonie area essential workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the help of a new Menomonie shop, another local business showed their support for essential workers.

Machine Shed – CrossFit 235 this week donated 50 dozen donuts from Donut Sam’s to workers at Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, UW-Stout Police Department, Dunn County Clerk of Courts, fire departments on the north and south Side, city hall, Mayo Clinc, Prevea Health, and the entire staff and residents at Our House, Neighbors of Dunn County and Comforts of Home assisted care facilities.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation for all the workers keeping our community safe while supporting a small business in our community as well,” Machine Shed—CrossFit 235 owner Thomas Sampson said. “We figured if anything would put a smile on someone’s face it would be a donut from Sam’s. We are all going through some tough times and our members and others in our community have been so supportive of us, we really just wanted to pay it forward.”

Donut Sam’s a new donut shop in Menomonie was set to open in late March when the safer at home orders were enacted by the governor. Donut Sam’s announced this week it is now open for curbside pickup from 7-10 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.