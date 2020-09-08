Made at UW-Stout, door pullers part of campus safety push

Jake had saved up for his first 3D printer about seven years ago in middle school and subsequently turned his closet into a workbench. He was co-captain of his Northfield High School FIRST robotics team.

“We have a silly expression in our house: You have to use your ‘superpowers’ for good. I love that he’s taking his skills and helping others,” John said.

Jake researched the idea online and developed his prototype, which his dad still uses but which is more than twice as thick as the finished Made at UW-Stout model. The final product is 4.9 inches long, 2.23 inches high and a quarter-inch thick, weighing less than one ounce.

In between that first model and the finished one, Jake refined his idea and made about 20 of them for Admissions staff at UW-Stout. He used knowledge from classes such as Impacts of Engineering and Engineering Graphics Applications to research, design and test his idea, including how many pounds of force are needed to open a typical campus door.