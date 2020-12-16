Make fire safety a priority when decorating for the holidays

MADISON – The holiday season is a great time for putting up festive decorations, but it can also bring dangerous fire hazards into your home. As you go about trimming the tree or lighting the menorah, ReadyWisconsin encourages you to keep fire safety in mind.

“There are many fire hazards to be aware of when decorating for the holidays,” advised Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “By taking some simple precautions, you can help to greatly reduce the risk for you and your family.”

Christmas trees and other live greenery should be checked to ensure they are fresh before they are brought into your home. Look for things like brown or loose needles, which can be a sign of dryness. Make sure trees are watered daily and kept away from heat sources or open flames.

Live Christmas trees can catch fire in a matter of seconds. While many artificial trees may be flame resistant, that does not mean they are fireproof. According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires each year between 2014-2018 that started with a Christmas tree. Of those fires, 45% were linked to problems with electrical distribution or lighting equipment and 22% were caused by a heat source being too close to a tree.