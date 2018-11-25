TOWN OF WILSON — A town of Wilson man died Saturday morning in a rollover accident on County Road G.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a one vehicle rollover crash on County Road G just south of River Road.
Deputies located a 22-year-old man pinned underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
His name is not being released at this time.
According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle had been southbound on County Road G when it crossed the center line and entered the east ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert and rolled over, ejecting the driver out through a window.
The cause remains under investigation.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Boyd Ambulance, Boyd Fire Department, and the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s Office.
