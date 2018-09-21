A tire that blew while a man was working on it in the town of Spring Brook resulted in severe head trauma that caused his death.
When the report came in shortly after 8:30 Friday morning, Eau Claire Ambulance and Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 9600 block of County Road E. The man was pronounced dead by the Dunn County Medical Examiner, and no one else was found to be injured.
Investigation revealed that a tire had been changed on a wheel from a wagon used to haul silage. While the tire was being inflated, it depressurized and the escaping air launched the tire and rim into the man who was working on the tire.
The name of the deceased man is not being released pending notification of family members.
