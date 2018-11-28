A man shot by police after an August high-speed chase in Dunn and Eau Claire counties has pleaded guilty to two felonies and will be sentenced in February.
Reese A. Diesterhaft, 24, was convicted Monday in Dunn County court to burglary-arming with a dangerous weapon and fleeing or eluding an officer.
On Aug. 7 in a southern Dunn County store on Highway 58, Diesterhaft tried to kiss a woman and asked if she wanted to have sex with him. He left the store; when deputies approached him at Luer’s Grocery in the town of Rock Creek, he spurred a car chase that reached 95 miles per hour.
When Diesterhaft approached the Eau Claire county line, deputies saw him reach into the back seat and retrieve a rifle, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies found Diesterhaft in the town of Brunswick, where he came out of his vehicle holding a rifle. He was shot by two deputies, handcuffed and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Diesterhaft told the investigators that he was on the run from South Dakota and came to Wisconsin to visit his father before “I pass.” He said he wanted to get a handgun from his father’s house to shoot himself but all that was there were long rifles. On the hunt for handgun, Diesterhaft said, he stole a rifle from an unlocked house between Rock Falls and Caryville. He said he wanted to “do something stupid” so that law enforcement would have to shoot him because he did not want to go back to prison, according to the criminal complaint.
Diesterhaft formerly pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Three other charges – possessing a firearm as a felon and two misdemeanors – against Diesterhaft were dismissed and read in on Monday.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson ordered a presentence investigation and set Diesterhaft’s sentencing for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Wednesday, Diesterhaft was in custody at the Dunn County Jail.
