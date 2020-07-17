Man stopped in Dunn County after high-speed chase in stolen car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Friday in Dunn County after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle.

A state trooper clocked a 2010 Infiniti EX35 at 103 mph along I-94 westbound in Jackson County at 5:32 a.m.

The trooper attempted to stop car, but it fled at high speed.

The trooper notified additional units of the Infiniti and the last known direction after losing sight of the vehicle.

A trooper in Eau Claire County located the Infiniti along I-94 westbound and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The Infiniti accelerated to speeds of 115-130 mph. The suspect vehicle attempted to flee- driving in-and-out of traffic.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the pursuit, and deputies positioned Tire Deflation Devices near the Menomonie Safety Weight and Enforcement Facility near County E. The Infinity stuck the TDDs and came to a stop shortly after.

The driver, Devante Hatten of Minneapolis, was taken into custody without further incident. The Infiniti reported stolen on June 23.

Charges include fleeing/eluding an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, speed in excess of the posted limit, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver license and illegal possession of prescription medication.

