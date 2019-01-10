A police chase through Dunn and Eau Claire counties Tuesday resulted in damage to an Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office squad car.
The subject of the chase was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
A green alert, which the state of Wisconsin uses to locate missing veterans, had been sent to find the man and his vehicle.
Dunn County deputies found the man's car on Highway 170 west of Colfax and stopped him to check his welfare at about 4 p.m. Tuesday after the Altoona Police Department asked Dunn County to help locate the man, who they said was potentially suicidal, according to a statement from Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
Shortly after the Dunn County deputies made contact, the man fled in his car.
Deputies pursued the man through Colfax, Elk Mound and into Eau Claire County, where Eau Claire County deputies took over the pursuit as primary units behind the man's vehicle, Bygd said.
The man led deputies back into Dunn County south of Elk Mound. After several attempts to deflate the vehicle's tires, deputies disabled the man's vehicle.
The man had a knife and refused to leave his vehicle. Dunn and Eau Claire county deputies negotiated with him for almost an hour before he gave up the knife and was taken into custody without force at 5:42 p.m.
No one was injured during the incident, Bygd said.
The man's vehicle and an Eau Claire County squad car were damaged.