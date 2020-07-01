Manufacturing students returning to labs at CVTC

Similar approaches were taken in Welding and Machine Tool classes.

“When we were off, students who had access to design software were able to do production sheets, so when we got back to the lab, we had a game plan,” said Wally Quaschnick, Welding program director.

“I was getting what I needed, and they made it as convenient as they could,” Kumferman said. “They had all the simulators set up online, but it’s not the same as being in the lab.”

“We were shut down for quite a bit,” said Nate Ebert, a second-year Welding student from Eau Claire. “But the school was able to find out the guidelines and got us back in the lab toward the end of last semester, and we were able to get in some of the missed hours. I got all the basics down, but what I missed was the extra practice time working on my own projects.”

“We really couldn’t be an online-only class, but we were able to do some things, like bid sheets and procedure sheets and send them to Wally,” said David Ziehr, a second-year Welding student from Menomonie. “About three weeks before the end of the semester, we were able to get back in the lab.”