Maps Commission seeks public comment, hearing held Jan. 28

MADISON — The People’s Maps Commission will hold a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 to seek public input on the upcoming redistricting of legislative maps from constituents of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Although the Jan. 28 hearing will focus on the 7th Congressional District, all Wisconsin residents are encouraged to watch and participate. Anyone wishing to testify at the hearing must register in advance by visiting the People’s Maps Commission website, govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps.

The hearing is the Commission’s fifth in a series of at least eight meetings, one for each one of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. The virtual public hearing will include testimony from subject matter experts and also provide Wisconsinites the opportunity to express how they have been affected by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can work together to achieve fair maps.

The deadline for registering to comment during this hearing is 5:00 p.m. Jan. 26. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with priority to residents of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.