Markquart announces final winners of $5,000 donations

The Markquart Dealerships are excited to announce the final recipients of Markquart Gives Back 2020. The Chippewa Valley voted for their favorite local non-profit, and the top 10 organizations are each receiving $5,000.
Throughout this week, the winners have been announced on the Markquart Toyota, Markquart Motors and Markquart Menomonie Facebook Pages.
Today's recipients are, in no particular order:
- St Paul's Catholic School, Bloomer: St. Paul Catholic School works to help students develop strong faith, leadership and excellence in a Christ-centered community.
- Chippewa Humane Association: The Chippewa Humane Association, works to relieve the suffering of homeless companion animals by providing care and shelter. They care for the animals and work to find them forever homes while also educating the community on animals' proper care.
- Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation: Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation treats and cares for injured, diseased, and orphaned indigenous wildlife. They work toward the return of healthy, viable animals to their appropriate habitats in the wild.
- Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball: Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball provides high-level competitive baseball at an affordable rate for all kids in the Eau Claire Area. They teach players respect, discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
- Dunn County Humane Society: The Dunn County Humane Society is committed to the prevention of animal suffering in the area. They find permanent loving homes for the animals in their care in a no-kill facility.
- Feed My People Food Bank: Feed my People has been providing nutritious food to families and individuals throughout west-central Wisconsin for over 30 years. FMP Partners with food pantries, meal sites, and other programs to help those who struggle with food insecurity.
- Bob's House for Dogs: Bob's House provides a loving home for senior and special-needs dogs in the Eau Claire area in a kennel-free environment. Their dogs receive constant love and attention, high-quality food, and the medical care they need.