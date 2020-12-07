Markquart Dealership lets Chippewa area decide where to donate $50,000

Throughout the years, the Markquart Dealerships have been blessed by the support of a great community and are thankful to give back during the holiday season. This year, the community will vote to decide where they will donate $50,000. The top 10 organizations with the most votes will each receive $5,000.

This year, the ballot will be exclusively a write-in option, giving all local organizations an equal opportunity to win. Eligible organizations must be located in Eau Claire, Chippewa, or Dunn counties and be registered at a 501(c) (3) nonprofit. Community members will be able to vote through Dec. 11. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 14.

You can stay up-to-date on voting deadlines and winners by following Markquart Toyota, Markquart Menomonie, and Markquart Motors on Facebook.

Vote online at www.markquartgivesback.com/vote .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0