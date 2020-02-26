Mason Companies' donation assists in buying clothing for career closet

Mason Companies Inc. of Chippewa Falls has donated $150 to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Helping Hand food pantry plus career closet.

Mason Companies, which owns and operates 10 businesses that sell everything from shoes and apparel to bedding and electronics through its E-Commerce websites and direct mail catalogs, made the donation through $150 in gift cards donated to the Fall Career Conference sponsored by Career Services.

Katie Hauge, Career Services employee relations manager, used the Mason Companies gift cards to purchase needed items for the career closet, with Mason Companies blessing. The items were delivered Wednesday, Jan. 29 to the career closet by Hauge and Chantel Formeister, human resources business partner for Mason Companies and Jennifer Krueger, corporate recruitment and compensation manager for Mason Companies.

“It is clothing that students would wear for job interviews or to the Career Conference,” Hauge said. “We want students to be able to present themselves as professionals. It is extremely generous of Mason Companies to give the gift cards.”