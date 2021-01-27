Master Gardeners to host virtual seminar

The West Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners will host a series of virtual presentations Saturdays through February and March.

A cost of just $10 covers attendance to all four presentations listed below.

The “Growing Together” Western Wisconsin Spring Garden seminar will be presented via YouTube Live. Attendees will receive the link the week prior to each presentation. Registration is available at eauclaireareamastergardener.org/.

Presentations will be hosted at 10 a.m. and include:

Feb. 20:

Sonya Burke, “Soil Preparation for Planting Vegetables”

Feb. 27:

Melinda Myers, “Creating a Private Space;” brought to you by diggershotline.com

March 6:

Laura Jull, “Planting Trees and Shrubs”

March 13:

Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root, “Searching for Wildflowers in Wisconsin and Minnesota”

Registrations for the Growing Together Seminar or for an individual presentation are due the week before each presentation. One $10 registration fee includes all four presentations. Participants will receive a link the week prior to each presentation. Go to eauclaireareamastergardener.org/ for registration. Questions can be directed to Andy Heren at Extension–Eau Claire County at 715-839-4712 or Andy.Heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0