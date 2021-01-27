 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Master Gardeners to host virtual seminar
0 comments

Master Gardeners to host virtual seminar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The West Central Wisconsin Master Gardeners will host a series of virtual presentations Saturdays through February and March.

A cost of just $10 covers attendance to all four presentations listed below.

The “Growing Together” Western Wisconsin Spring Garden seminar will be presented via YouTube Live. Attendees will receive the link the week prior to each presentation. Registration is available at eauclaireareamastergardener.org/.

Presentations will be hosted at 10 a.m. and include:

Feb. 20:

  • Sonya Burke, “Soil Preparation for Planting Vegetables”

Feb. 27:

March 6:

  • Laura Jull, “Planting Trees and Shrubs”

March 13:

  • Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root, “Searching for Wildflowers in Wisconsin and Minnesota”

Registrations for the Growing Together Seminar or for an individual presentation are due the week before each presentation. One $10 registration fee includes all four presentations. Participants will receive a link the week prior to each presentation. Go to eauclaireareamastergardener.org/ for registration. Questions can be directed to Andy Heren at Extension–Eau Claire County at 715-839-4712 or Andy.Heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Single-vehicle crash injures three
News

Single-vehicle crash injures three

  • Updated

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle crash near 2098 9 ½ Aven…

Single-vehicle crash injures three
News

Single-vehicle crash injures three

  • Updated

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle crash near 2098 9 ½ Aven…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News