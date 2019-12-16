Healthier food options are coming to the Shirley Doane Senior Center in Menomonie.
Mayo Clinic Health System donated $2,500 for the purchase of a salad bar and other food for weekly meal service at the senior center.
"Eating wholesome foods is an important part of promoting overall health and well-being," Hank Simpson, M.D. and chair of Mayo Clinic-Red Cedar endowment committee said. "We are pleased to be able to support improved nutrition for senior citizens in Dunn County.
The endowment committee aims to support community health and wellness through education, outreach, screenings and other health promotion activities, Mayo Clinic said in a news release.
The senior center offers weekly meals on Wednesday serving around 100 people on average in addition to other events throughout the year that feed more than 200. The center hosts Lunch and Learn meal and presentation events, a spaghetti feed, picnic at the park and strawberry fest.
Senior center director Donna Collins said they received feedback from individuals who said they would attend weekly meals if healthier options were available. While the senior center provides full meals with a selection of meat, potatoes, vegetables and salad having the addition of a fresh salad bar would help meet the desires of more members.
"This salad bar is greatly appreciated from this grant from Mayo in order to have a fresh selection for our members who want to generally eat healthier and some who may have dietary restrictions," Collins said.
Funds raised from meals and other food service fundraisers provides income for the center to hold other activities. The senior center also provides exercise programs and card and craft groups. When people attend meals at the senior center they are more likely to participate in other programming and then continue to come back, Collins said.
"Just by people being here they tend to repeat their visits," she said.
The portable salad bar will be ordered soon and it will be ready to use shortly after its arrival. Collins expects to be able to provide new, healthier options as soon as the start of the new year. She hopes the new food options bring in more members an increase activity in all programs for an already active senior center.
"It’s really a gift to have a senior center like ours because it is so active, it has so many supporting organizations — such as Mayo and the community," Collins said.
