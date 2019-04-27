Mayo Clinic Health Systems has announced support groups, classes and events in May 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System sites in northwest Wisconsin
Attendees can search "Classes & Events" at mayoclinichealthsystem.org to register online, if noted, or for more information.
Classes are free, unless noted.
Events are at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- Advance Care Planning: A Guide to Arranging Your Personal & Legal Affairs, Friday, May 10, 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Room 54, Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Includes light lunch. Call 715-232-4006 to register by May 7.
- Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times, location and to register.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group, Thursday, May 16, 10:30 a.m.–noon. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
- Strong Bodies Advanced Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to June 27, 10–11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by April 30.
- Strong Bodies Basic Class, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to June 27, 1–2 p.m. Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by April 30.
- Type 1 Diabetes Support Group, Tuesday, May 7, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Call 715-233-7560 to register.
- Bariatric Connections, Wednesday, May 22, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
- Blood Pressure Screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-233-7777 to schedule an appointment.
- Caregiver Coffee Hour, Wednesday, May 1, 9:30–11 a.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
- Family Caregiver Support Group, Thursday, May 16, 6:30–8 p.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
- Touchpoints Grief Support Group, Tuesday, May 28, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
