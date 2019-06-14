Five graduating seniors from area high schools recently received $500 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie to pursue education in a health care-related field.
The recipients are:
- Brandon Nunnery of Boyceville will attend Ripon College to pursue a degree in drug physiology and psychology.
- Chase Walker of Durand will attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue a degree in biology and pre-medicine.
- Morgan Lee of Glenwood City will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Alexandra Register of Menomonie will attend University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to pursue a degree in nursing.
- Quinnlin Anderson of Spring Valley will attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
