Mayo to host Aqua Zumba classes in Menomonie
Mayo Clinic Health System in June, July and August will host Aqua Zumba classes at Wakanda Waterpark, 909 Pine Ave. E.
Aqua Zumba blends Zumba and water resistance for a low-impact, high-energy workout for all fitness levels, according to an MCHS news release.
“Aqua Zumba is a fun, unique way to get physical activity,” said MCHS health educator Katie Johnson. “You’ll get a great workout, even if it feels like you are having fun dancing in the pool.”
Class dates are:
- Mondays, June 3– Aug. 19, 10:30 –11:15 a.m.
- Wednesdays, June 5– Aug. 21, 5 –5:45 p.m.
The cost is $5 per class. Pay at the pool before each class.
This event is sponsored by the Menomonie Parks and Recreation Department.
Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register.
Go to the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org to learn about other opportunities in the Dunn County area.
