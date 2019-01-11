Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free snowshoe and winter hike in Knapp Saturday, Feb. 2.
The hike is set for Saturday, Feb. 2, 1–3 p.m. at the Bjornson Education-Recreation Center, Menomonie School Forest, N6945 160th St.
Attendees must register by Jan. 28.
“Snowshoeing is a great chance to get outside, enjoy nature and get some exercise,” says Tina Tharp, a specialist in Community Engagement and Wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System. “It’s a great cardio workout, and helps build strength, agility, balance and endurance. Being outside in the fresh air with nature all around you brings mental health benefits, as well.”
A limited number of snowshoes will be available. Participants can bring their own.
Search Classes & Events at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 to register.
Another hike will be offered in Osseo Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.–noon at the Osseo Rod and Gun Club, N49495 U.S. Highway 53 S. Register by Jan. 20. Hikers can enjoy the scenery on this self-guided hike for as long or little as they would like. There will be a hot beverage and snack provided upon return.
