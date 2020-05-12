Mayo Clinic requesting donations for handmade cloth masks

EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System is requesting community donations of fabric masks to help keep patients, visitors and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic Health System is incredibly grateful for all community donations over the past several weeks and the organization continues to have a significant need for cloth masks.
Guidelines for making masks
When making masks, please:
- Follow cloth face covering guidance from professional organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Use a tight-weave, 100% woven cotton fabric.
- Avoid synthetic or polyester fabrics.
Make your donation
Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin are ready to accept cloth mask donations. Donors can drop off cloth masks weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these Northwest Wisconsin locations:
- Barron — The drop bin is outside door 7, on the west side of the building, at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Memorial Drive. The bin is near Dialysis and adjacent to the staff parking lot.
- Bloomer — The drop bin is outside door 13 in the back of the hospital off Vine Street.
- Eau Claire — The drop bin is outside of the Central Energy Plant. From Fifth Street (Bellinger Street), turn toward the hospital onto Chestnut Street. The collection bin will be at curbside. Continue out to Fulton Street.
- Menomonie — The drop bin is outside door 17 at the loading dock entrance. The bin is near the Education Center entrance off of Stout Road.
- Osseo — The drop bin is outside of the staff entrance by the loading dock on the east side of the ambulance bay. The bin is across from the Emergency Department parking lot. Enter from Rose Lane.
Leave donations in marked bins. Donors should not enter the buildings.
