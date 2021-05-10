Mayo, Dunn County Public Health host May 13 vaccination clinic on Stout campus

Three Dunn County institutions are partnering to offer a free Community Vaccination Clinic at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
UW-Stout, Mayo Clinic Health System and Dunn County Public Health will hold the clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, in the Multipurpose Room at the university’s Sports and Fitness Center, 220 13th Ave. E.
The center is part of the athletics complex on the south end of campus.
Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29 near the building. Refer to the campus map for directions. Signs will direct visitors to the Sports and Fitness Center.
Participants will have a choice of vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who choose Pfizer should plan to receive the second dose at the same location on Thursday, June 3.
Officials estimate that the vaccination process, including wait time after the shot, will take 30 minutes per person. Masks are required.
Advance registration through Dunn County is requested but not required to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Supplies will be available to vaccinate up to 1,000 people. The shots will be administered by health personnel from Mayo and UW-Stout.
Residents of Dunn County who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to attend, but the clinic is open to everyone, including UW-Stout students.
The vaccination is free. No insurance card is needed.
The J&J Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is available for individuals 17 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 16 and older. Anyone 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must be available in three weeks to receive the second Pfizer dose.
According to the state Department of Health Services, as of April 30 a total of 34.4% of Dunn County residents had been vaccinated, well below the state average of 43.1%.
Those who are vaccinated will receive a vaccination card.
For more information or questions about the vaccine, contact Dunn County Public Health at 715-232-2188. For more information or questions about the clinic itself, contact the UW-Stout Dean of Students Office at 715-232-1181.
This is the third time UW-Stout has partnered with Mayo Clinic Health System this spring on vaccinations.