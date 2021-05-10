Mayo, Dunn County Public Health host May 13 vaccination clinic on Stout campus

Three Dunn County institutions are partnering to offer a free Community Vaccination Clinic at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

UW-Stout, Mayo Clinic Health System and Dunn County Public Health will hold the clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, in the Multipurpose Room at the university’s Sports and Fitness Center, 220 13th Ave. E.

The center is part of the athletics complex on the south end of campus.

Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29 near the building. Refer to the campus map for directions. Signs will direct visitors to the Sports and Fitness Center.

Participants will have a choice of vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who choose Pfizer should plan to receive the second dose at the same location on Thursday, June 3.

Officials estimate that the vaccination process, including wait time after the shot, will take 30 minutes per person. Masks are required.

Advance registration through Dunn County is requested but not required to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Supplies will be available to vaccinate up to 1,000 people. The shots will be administered by health personnel from Mayo and UW-Stout.