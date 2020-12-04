Mayo infectious disease nurse: We need to change the culture of what masking means

Infectious disease nurse Traci Kokke has seen “the complete spectrum” of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Many patients have had mild symptoms, recovering quickly. Others have required ventilation, suffering severely from the virus. Some, tragically, have died.
The devastation of the coronavirus is real, and she has seen it firsthand. As such, the resistance of some to following precautions, and the outright denial of the pandemic’s toll by a small but vocal population, is distressing.
“It’s very frustrating and actually it’s disheartening,” Kokke says of those who refuse to wear masks or distance. “I think it’s disrespectful to medical professionals.”
Yet a hallmark of a great nurse is compassion, and to those who insist the pandemic is a “hoax,” she replies calmly and professionally: “I’m sorry you feel that way, but I’m still going to take care of you if you get the virus.”
Kokke, a nurse of 14 years, has worked the past six years at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, serving in the COVID-19 drive through testing tent since March in addition to caring for coronavirus patients in the hospital.
In recent weeks, she has also done shifts in the COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center, which opened in mid-November and offers discharged coronavirus patients a place to receive the remainder of their Remdesivir treatments. The Center also provides infusions of Monoclonal antibody therapy to newly identified COVID-19 patients at high risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization, with the intention of preventing the need for inpatient care.
The testing tent, she says, has “definitely been an anxiety ridden place to be.”
“People...when they are in line and waiting to be swabbed, they are very vulnerable, and they’ll often ask you a lot of questions and it’s a good time to provide education and reassurance,” says Kokke, who goes over the “why’s” of masking, distancing, hand washing and sanitizer use with those who come through for testing.
Being honest with patients, Kokke says, is essential, noting, “As we’re going we don’t know the long term effects of COVID. All we can do is take care of what we can now.”Working in health care is often synonymous with high stress and long hours, factors which the pandemic has only heightened. At the hospital six days a week, Kokke feels fatigued, especially as she tries to keep up to the minute on all things related to the virus, often a go-to for co-workers with questions.
Kokke uses her commute home to decompress —”We don’t want to bring the emotions home, or the virus home” — and leans on her co-workers for support.
“It’s very important we’re here for each other and able to maintain our sanity,” Kokke says.
Kokke says she feels “well protected” at Mayo, noting, “I actually feel safest here. And so should are patients feel safe here.”
The threat of the virus, however, is very present outside the facility’s doors, especially in places where crowds have gathered and masks are absent.
People need to stay home, Kokke says, and consider face masking both “a right (to safety) and a responsibility.”
“We need to change the culture of what masking means — this is purely a public health measure,” Kokke says. “Wearing a mask says nothing else but you are protecting yourself and others.”
Kokke says she is very proud of the work done by Mayo’s infectious disease team, all of whom have been putting in countless hours while maintaining professionalism and high standards. It inspires her, Kokke says, to work harder.
The challenges of her work are likely to be even greater in the coming weeks, with a surge in cases predicted post-Thanksgiving, but she will step up.
“We’re fighting that battle every day,” Kokke says. “We’re going to get up and we’re going to do it tomorrow.”
