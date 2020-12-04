Mayo infectious disease nurse: We need to change the culture of what masking means

Infectious disease nurse Traci Kokke has seen “the complete spectrum” of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Many patients have had mild symptoms, recovering quickly. Others have required ventilation, suffering severely from the virus. Some, tragically, have died.

The devastation of the coronavirus is real, and she has seen it firsthand. As such, the resistance of some to following precautions, and the outright denial of the pandemic’s toll by a small but vocal population, is distressing.

“It’s very frustrating and actually it’s disheartening,” Kokke says of those who refuse to wear masks or distance. “I think it’s disrespectful to medical professionals.”

Yet a hallmark of a great nurse is compassion, and to those who insist the pandemic is a “hoax,” she replies calmly and professionally: “I’m sorry you feel that way, but I’m still going to take care of you if you get the virus.”

Kokke, a nurse of 14 years, has worked the past six years at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, serving in the COVID-19 drive through testing tent since March in addition to caring for coronavirus patients in the hospital.