Mayo requires masks for visitors

Guidelines for community donations

Mayo Clinic Health System continues to be humbled by generous offers from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members, businesses and restaurants continue to come forward with offers of donations.

Those wishing to donate new personal protective equipment supplies should complete a donation form on the COVID-19 page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Inquiries regarding how to donate cloth face masks, food or other thank-you items to staff can be emailed to EUCOMMUNITYGIVING@mayo.edu.

Supplies

These supplies, in unopened original containers and in sufficient quantity to make handling practical, are being accepted:

N95 masks

Nitrile gloves

Face shields

Surgical gowns and masks

Supplies currently not accepted are:

Homemade cotton gowns

Open boxes of supplies

Miscellaneous supplies that are not medical-grade

If the list of accepted items changes, this information will be updated on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Cloth masks