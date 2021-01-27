Mayo to inform patients of vaccine eligibility

EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System is experiencing a high volume of phone calls from patients who are requesting to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayo Clinic Health System will contact patients in Northwest Wisconsin when they are eligible, based on state guidance, to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Once this contact has been made, patients will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a message via Patient Online Services when they are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Patients without an account will receive a letter inviting them to schedule their appointment.
Mayo Clinic Health System is not asking patients to sign up for a waitlist. Mayo Clinic Health System already has completed this work on behalf of its patients. Based on federal and state guidance, patients have been placed on a list and grouped by priority. Patients will be contacted as they become eligible and supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are available. This process will ensure the most vulnerable patients are prioritized and prevent large gatherings at vaccination locations.
Mayo Clinic Health System is receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time. However, demand for vaccines is likely to exceed supply for some time. The number of vaccination appointments will be based on the availability of doses.
Mayo Clinic Health System patients can prepare to receive timely updates by creating a Patient Online Services account on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Patients also are encouraged to monitor the websites for their state and county public health departments.