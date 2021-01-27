Mayo to inform patients of vaccine eligibility

EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System is experiencing a high volume of phone calls from patients who are requesting to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayo Clinic Health System will contact patients in Northwest Wisconsin when they are eligible, based on state guidance, to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Once this contact has been made, patients will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a message via Patient Online Services when they are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Patients without an account will receive a letter inviting them to schedule their appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System is not asking patients to sign up for a waitlist. Mayo Clinic Health System already has completed this work on behalf of its patients. Based on federal and state guidance, patients have been placed on a list and grouped by priority. Patients will be contacted as they become eligible and supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are available. This process will ensure the most vulnerable patients are prioritized and prevent large gatherings at vaccination locations.