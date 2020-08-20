McCauley's new book 'Ferry Pilot' shares adventurous life in aviation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aviation has been a big part of life for Kerry McCauley of Menomonie.

It started when he enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 when he became a Huey Helicopter crew chief and has carried him around the world to his next big adventure — publishing a book of his tales from the sky.

McCauley's book "Ferry Pilot: Nine Lives Over the North Atlantic," was released last month and has seen plenty of early success, quickly emerging as the number one new release and best seller in the aviation category on Amazon.

McCauley's career as a ferry pilot has taken him to more than 60 countries and over three oceans and a dozen seas.

“I’m pretty blown away by how well it’s been received," McCauley said of the book's release. "I figured a few of my friends and family would buy and say that was interesting. But great reviews and sales all over the world. It’s going really well. People keep asking if I had somebody else write it for me. It’s a compliment and an insult – a compliment because it sounds professionally written but an insult because they didn’t think I could write that well.”

McCauley has been interested in aviation since he was a child when he would hear stories from an uncle who served as a carrier pilot in the Navy.