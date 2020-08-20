McCauley's new book 'Ferry Pilot' shares adventurous life in aviation

Aviation has been a big part of life for Kerry McCauley of Menomonie.
It started when he enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 when he became a Huey Helicopter crew chief and has carried him around the world to his next big adventure — publishing a book of his tales from the sky.
McCauley's book "Ferry Pilot: Nine Lives Over the North Atlantic," was released last month and has seen plenty of early success, quickly emerging as the number one new release and best seller in the aviation category on Amazon.
McCauley's career as a ferry pilot has taken him to more than 60 countries and over three oceans and a dozen seas.
“I’m pretty blown away by how well it’s been received," McCauley said of the book's release. "I figured a few of my friends and family would buy and say that was interesting. But great reviews and sales all over the world. It’s going really well. People keep asking if I had somebody else write it for me. It’s a compliment and an insult – a compliment because it sounds professionally written but an insult because they didn’t think I could write that well.”
McCauley has been interested in aviation since he was a child when he would hear stories from an uncle who served as a carrier pilot in the Navy.
After joining the Army, McCauley continued to work on his pilot's license and got involved with skydiving and also picked up his license in that activity as well. A friend's father owned an international aircraft delivery company and heard stories of his adventures and quickly decided it was something he too wanted to be a part of.
The process of putting the book together has taken about 10 years with a few lulls here and there. But with his book 99 percent completed and with some extra time to finish it amid COVID-19, McCauley returned to work to put the finishing touches on something that started simply as a way to chronicle his journeys for his children.
“I had had all kinds of crazy close calls and adventures over the years and I’d been telling all my friends and family about these stories and been told many times you should write a book," McCauley said. "I started it mainly to get the stories down on paper for my kids so they wouldn’t get lost and eventually turned into a full-fledged book and published it and it’s gone incredibly well.”
McCauley credited his wife Cathy as a primary force in helping him complete the project, which released on Amazon last month.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help of my wife Cathy," McCauley said. "She did all the editing and formatting and getting it out there on Amazon. I need the tech support, that’s for sure. I’m just Mongo with the typewriter. I write the stories and tell them and she cleans them up and makes them palatable.”
McCauley grew up in Coon Rapids, Minn. before moving to Menomonie, where he has lived for 22 years.
He has flown more than 50 different types of aircrafts and has accumulated more than 9,000 hours of flight time and more than 20,000 skydives.
He also starred in two seasons of the Discovery Channel series "Dangerous Flights," a documentary-style reality show showcasing difficult light aircraft deliveries.
McCauley owns and operates Skydive Twin Cities in Baldwin and said after publishing his first book he still has a few more ideas he wants to get published including a novel, a book about his experiences as a part of "Dangerous Flights" and another chronicling of additional flight stories that didn't make "Ferry Pilot."
“I’ve been flying for 35 years and I’ve been fortunate enough – or unfortunate enough – I’ve had a lot of really crazy adventures," McCauley said. "I didn’t really take the normal path of being a pilot.”
