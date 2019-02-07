A local mindfulness group will meet February in Downsville with a spiritual practice teacher for a day to teach about mindfulness, meditation and peace.
From 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Schoolhouse at Simply Dunn, E4606 County Rd. C, Downsville, local group Red Cedar Buddha Sangha will hold a "Day of Mindfulness."
Mindfulness practices are meant to encourage peace and help people connect to an inner refuge during disorienting times.
Red Cedar Buddha Sangha meets weekly at Simply Dunn, a nature preserve located on the Red Cedar River Bottoms.
Participants are invited to enjoy the grounds at Simply Dunn before or after the Day of Mindfulness.
The event will include a talk by Dharma teacher Jack Lawlor, who will speak about ways to develop open-hearted and clear awareness through the practice of sitting meditation, indoor and outdoor walking meditation and mindful eating.
Lawlor is a former president of the Buddhist Council of the Midwest in Chicago, served on the national Board of Directors of the Buddhist Peace Fellowship and on the Care-Taking Council of the U.S. and Canadian Dharma Teacher's association in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition.
Lawlor is also a co-founder of Lakeside Buddha Sangha in Evanston, Ill.
For more information on Simply Dunn, visit http://www.simply-dunn.com/.
To register for the event and for more information, visit redcedarbuddha.org. Those with questions can contact Marion Lang at marionlang@charter.net or 715-235-5686.
