Seniors voted last week to select the Homecoming court and queen. The name of the queen will be revealed at the Homecoming Coronation ceremony on Friday, Sept. 28.
The Junior Attendants this year are Reagan Schrantz, daughter of Chris and Sarah Schrantz, and Raiden Harmon, son of Storm and Jenny Harmon.
Homecoming is sponsored by the MHS Student Council led by president, Corinne O’Dell, vice president; Kaylynn Imsande; and advisors Terry Staupe and Michelle Pellegrino. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Decades”.
During spirit week, classes will dress up according to different themes in the hopes of winning the class spirit award, which will be announced at Friday’s assembly.
The public is invited to the Alumni Tea Reception on Friday, Sept. 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the high school’s Library Media Center. Alumni, parents and guests are invited to attend the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. in the Senior High Gymnasium. Parade lineup begins at 3 p.m. at the Leisure Services Center.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the Leisure Services Center and also end at the Leisure Center. (For the parade route, check out Dunn County Datebook on B3 and B4 in today’s print edition or online at www.dunnconnect.com).
Menomonie football will host Superior at 7 p.m. on Friday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium. During half time, the parade grand marshal, Homecoming Court and their parents will be presented. The winning parade float will also be announced.
