Menomonie school board president Dan Paulson, who has led the board since April 2018, will resign from the president position at a Monday board meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
The board is slated to take action on Paulson’s resignation and nominate and elect new board officers as needed, according to the agenda released Thursday afternoon.
Paulson could not be immediately reached for comment.
It is not immediately clear if Paulson will remain on the school board.
Paulson, of Menomonie, was elected to the school board in April 2017. His term on the school board expires in spring 2020.
Board members David Styer, Penny Burstad and Heather Klanderman in February criticized Paulson’s communication with local organizations, including Paulson’s involvement with a local group, Menomonie Cares, that opposed board’s decision to fund the second phase of a Menomonie High School sports complex.
Burstad asked the board to include an agenda item at the November meeting that could let the board consider electing new officers, but the board did not take action on the matter.
Glenda Jones of Menomonie also expressed concern with Paulson at a Feb. 11 board meeting, asking him to make a public statement condemning a social media interaction from a person who was connected to Paulson on Facebook.
The position of board president has a contentious recent history. Former president Jay Fahl resigned from the board in January 2018 and was charged with a criminal misdemeanor count of prostitution in February 2018. Former president Colleen Davis resigned in June 2015 after being charged with four counts of theft from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
This story will be updated.
