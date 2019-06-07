The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold a public meeting in Mondovi to discuss the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in western Eau Claire County.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Town Hall on County Highway H in Mondovi.
Members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management options after the detection of chronic wasting disease in western Eau Claire County.
In 2018, three wild deer tested positive for CWD in the towns of Brunswick and Drammen.
The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is an ad-hoc advisory team made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Dunn, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Pepin and Trempealeau counties.
The team was formed in response to the CWD-positive wild deer that was discovered in Eau Claire County in March 2018.
The purpose of the team is to serve as an advisory body to the DNR about local CWD surveillance and management.
DNR staff will be at the meeting to give information about the results of local CWD testing efforts and to discuss recommendations to be considered by the advisory team.
A public comment period will allow time during the meeting for citizens who want to give comments to the advisory team.
For more information on CWD in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wi.gov and search for "CWD."
