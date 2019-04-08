Ten members have been named to a University of Wisconsin committee that will look for a new chancellor for UW-Stout.
UW System President Ray Cross and Board of Regents President John Robert Behling have finalized the Search and Screen Committee. Cross has appointed two UW-Stout faculty members, a staff representative, an alumna/community member and a student have been named to the committee, according to a news release from the UW System.
The Search and Screen Committee includes five Regents and five people knowledgeable about the duties and responsibilities of the position.
Regent Jason Plante will chair the committee. Associate Professor Julie Bates-Maves will serve as committee vice chair.
Serving on the Search and Screen Committee are:
- Chair: Regent Jason Plante
- Vice Chair: Julie Bates-Maves, UW-Stout Associate Professor in the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences
- Regent John Robert Behling
- Anne Kelly Hoel, UW-Stout Professor in the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management
- Regent Cris Peterson
- Kimberly Polzin, Board Vice President of Stout University Foundation, community/UW-Stout alumna
- Alexander Serier, UW-Stout student, Vice President of the Stout Student Association
- Regent Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Regent S. Mark Tyler
- Lystra Yates, Records Manager in UW-Stout’s Registration and Records Office
The committee will consider candidates to replace Chancellor Bob Meyer, who has announced he will step down in August. Provost Patrick Guilfoile has agreed to serve as interim chancellor starting Aug. 18.
