A group of Dunn Energy Cooperative member-owners have formed Move Dunn Energy Forward, an advocacy group aimed at supporting the Dunn Energy Cooperative in strengthening its commitment to member-driven, cooperative principles and practices, according to the group.
The group’s primary goals include preserving members’ rights and interests and renewing DEC’s commitment to operating as a democratic, member-involved organization, according to the group.
MDEF is open to all member-owners of Dunn Energy Cooperative. The group urges them to become more involved in guiding the cooperative’s decisions.
For more information, visit the group’s website, www.movedec.org, and follow the group on Facebook, www.facebook.com/movedunnenergyforward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.