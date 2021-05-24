Memorial Day events renewed for 2021

The Menomonie Patriotic Council will host speaker Nick Lange, United States Army, at their Memorial Day ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, 13th St. NE, Menomonie, at 9:30 a.m. May 31.
Attendees will each receive a small ceremonial United States Flag.
Due to the length of the program, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The road to the cemetery closes at 9:30 a.m. and stays closed through the ceremony. In case of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Kyote’s Den, E2339 HWY 29, Menomonie.
Ceremonial honors will be provided by the Johnson-Whistler American Legion Post 323, AMVETS Post 72 or specified group at the following dates, times and locations:
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 7:45 AM
- Place: Hay River Cemetery (located HWY 25 & 64)
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 8:30 AM
- Place: Zion Cemetery
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 9:15 AM
- Place: New Haven Cemetery
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 9:45 AM
- Place: Connorsville Lutheran Cemetery
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 10:15 AM
- Place: Chimney Rock
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 11:00 AM
- Place: Hay River Town Hall
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 11:30 AM
- Host: AMVETS Post 72 and Wheeler VFW
- Place: Wheeler Cemetery
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 1:00 PM
- Host: AMVETS Post 72
- Place: Lucas Cemetery
Date: Monday, May 31 | Time: 3:00 PM
- Host: AMVETS Post 72 & Menomonie Guard
- Place: Potters Field-Menomonie, WI