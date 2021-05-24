Memorial Day events renewed for 2021

The Menomonie Patriotic Council will host speaker Nick Lange, United States Army, at their Memorial Day ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, 13th St. NE, Menomonie, at 9:30 a.m. May 31.

Due to the length of the program, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The road to the cemetery closes at 9:30 a.m. and stays closed through the ceremony. In case of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Kyote’s Den, E2339 HWY 29, Menomonie.