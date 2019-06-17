Get moving at the Speedy Eity Memorial Four- and Seven-Mile Run/Walk on Thursday, July 4, at Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave. E., Menomonie.
This family event honors the late Dave Eitrheim, M.D., who was a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie. The run/walk is hosted by Eitrheim’s family and friends, and is co-supported by Mayo Clinic Health System.
The event includes a one-, four- and seven-mile run/walk. The four- and seven-mile courses follow the Lake Menomonie Loop over the Red Cedar River below the I-94 bridge.
Race entrants will receive a race T-shirt and a meal. Events are not chip-timed.
A free Kids Fun Run, geared toward youth ages 10 and younger, will be held after the races.
Wakanda Waterpark restrooms and showers will be available.
Participants can register for more than one event.
After the race, all participants and families are invited to stay at the park to enjoy music, food and more.
Go to active.com and search “Speedy Eity” to see the full schedule of events and to register. Preregistration is $20 and required to guarantee a T-shirt.
Race-day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and costs $30; family rates also are available.
All are welcome to join in the fun, regardless of age or ability.
Volunteers are needed to help make this race a success. Community members who want to get in on the action but are not interested in running should consider volunteering.
Visit facebook.com/speedyeity for event details, and to learn how to volunteer.
Funds from previous races were used to plant trees along Lake Menomin Loop. Speedy Eity will continue funding ways to make the trail more user-friendly, including shade and benches.
