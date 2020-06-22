Menomin Meander community bike ride canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another local event has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Menomin Meander, originally scheduled for Aug. 15, will not be occurring this year.

The family friendly bike ride, sponsored by the Menomonie Optimist Club and Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association, was an effort to encourage more use of the Lake Menomin Loop Trail.

Started as a result of the Optimist Club’s interest in providing activities for local youth and their families, and the Lake Improvement Association’s desire to showcase the natural amenities of our local parks and trails near our lakes and rivers, the event was entering its third year of existence.

The trail circles Lake Menomin with most of its 8.3 miles on dedicated paved trails off of streets.

“We hope families will create their own rides around the lake, even though we can’t offer the structure of a ride, with a food stop and sag wagon service,” organizers Liz Usborne from the Lake Improvement Association, and Dave Williams from the Optimist Club said in a press release. “We hope to be back in 2021 renewing the third annual Menomin Meander.”

The Lake Menomin loop is part of the Menomonie park system. Maps of the loop are available at the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce. The loop provides views of the lake and Wakanda and Elmwood parks. It uses the Junction Trails past the library and provides restrooms at each of the park passing parks.

