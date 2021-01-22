Menominee comedian, Book Festival to feature on "Spectrum West"

Menomonie-born Comedian Tim Harmston will be joining host Al Ross on “Spectrum West” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 on The Ideas Network stations 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/ River Falls. The show will also feature an interview of a Chippewa Falls author running a family stories workshop, an outline of an upcoming theater season in Chippewa Falls, and a preview of two upcoming virtual 2021 Chippewa Valley Book Festival events.

Tim Harmston, a western Wisconsin native, will be visiting with Ross to supply his perspective on a career on-hold and what sources for comedy the current situation may be providing. The two will also be playing excerpts from his latest live album “The Whim of Tim.”

Writer Patti See will be joining the show to talk about the workshop she runs through the Continuing Education program at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and UWEC-Barron County called, “Preserving Family Stories.” The class meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings starting on Feb. 3. Information can be found at ce.uwec.edu/programs/preserving-family-stories/.

Deb Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, will be returning to the show to preview the venue’s 2021 entertainment lineup. Johnson will also be talking about the adjustments and possible postponements in reaction to the pandemic.