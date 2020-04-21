Menomonie adopts clean energy resolution

Council member Randy Sommerfeld said it can be difficult to navigate the intersection. Even taking a right turn in the turn lane can be challenging if another vehicle blocks a driver's line of vision, he said, and creating a four-way stop creates a clear understanding of when a driver can proceed.

Creating a four-way stop would cost less than adding traffic signals, Eide said. Adding stop signs on 9th Avenue could be the first step in changing the way that intersection operates and five years down the road the city could look into a roundabout to create better traffic flow.

"I do think four-way stop is the first step and maybe that works just fine and we don’t have to take any steps beyond that,” Eide said, “but if it seems like it’s backing up and we need to give 9th a little more north-south flow time, then you have a signal at the intersection or a roundabout to make that happen.”

Discussion also revolved around the addition of stop signs on Elm Avenue at Wilson Street. Currently Wilson Street has more traffic but also requires that drivers stop. Traffic on Elm Avenue is significantly lower. Council member Eric Sutherland said that intersection is hazardous and it's easy to not notice the stop sign on Wilson Street or think traffic on Elm Avenue will also be stopping.