Menomonie adopts clean energy resolution

Menomonie is taking steps for a clean energy future.
At Monday's meeting the city council adopted a resolution to join state, county and local agencies to ensure all electricity in the state is carbon-free by 2050. Steps to reach that goal include target reductions of 25 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040.
The resolution states the goal aligns with goals set forth in the Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement signed by the city in 2005 and the city's 2016-2036 comprehensive plan for utilities to "promote energy and natural resource conservation methods and increased use of renewable energy sources."
Mayor Randy Knaack said this is a step in the right direction and it will start the process of planning to reach these goals.
"I know it’s going to take some work on the city’s behalf in the next 30 years but I think it’s a movement forward," he said.
City Administrator Lowell Prange said the city received about 15 emails of support for the resolution that were provided to council members on Monday.
Council member Ryland Erdman said this resolution fits with other goals the city has, such as cleaning up Lake Menomin and moving forward the city can look at low-cost options that use clean energy for building codes for new homes and commercial buildings.
"We’ll achieve multiple goals through this resolution I feel," Erdman said.
Another option moving forward is providing hybrid vehicles for city police or city staff, council member Mary Solberg said. During the current pandemic it feels like people don't have much control over what happens, she said, but this is a way for the city to show it values the improvement of the environment.
"I think it is very much the right thing to do," Solberg said. "In this time, we really have no control over anything it seems, but we’re looking at this and I know it’s a resolution but we’re stating that we want to do something that will better our environment."
Council discusses adding four-way stops within city
The council also discussed the possible addition of stops signs at two intersections to create two more four-ways stops within the city. The city is looking at adding stops signs on 9th Street East (County Hwy. Y) where it intersects with 14th Avenue (County Hwy. J). Public Works Director Randy Eide said there is about 9,000 vehicles that travel on 9th Avenue daily with 3,000 on 14th Avenue.
"I know we’re stopping a lot of vehicles going north and south but it will help get us with movement of traffic coming off of 14th, especially making a left turn and turning south," he said.
Council member Randy Sommerfeld said it can be difficult to navigate the intersection. Even taking a right turn in the turn lane can be challenging if another vehicle blocks a driver's line of vision, he said, and creating a four-way stop creates a clear understanding of when a driver can proceed.
Creating a four-way stop would cost less than adding traffic signals, Eide said. Adding stop signs on 9th Avenue could be the first step in changing the way that intersection operates and five years down the road the city could look into a roundabout to create better traffic flow.
"I do think four-way stop is the first step and maybe that works just fine and we don’t have to take any steps beyond that,” Eide said, “but if it seems like it’s backing up and we need to give 9th a little more north-south flow time, then you have a signal at the intersection or a roundabout to make that happen.”
Discussion also revolved around the addition of stop signs on Elm Avenue at Wilson Street. Currently Wilson Street has more traffic but also requires that drivers stop. Traffic on Elm Avenue is significantly lower. Council member Eric Sutherland said that intersection is hazardous and it's easy to not notice the stop sign on Wilson Street or think traffic on Elm Avenue will also be stopping.
Eide said there has been a number of cases where car accidents almost occurred at the intersection. The city has added flags to the stop signs on Wilson Street to alert drivers but making it a four-way stop should reduce the danger in that area, he said.
"What we think is the right solution is to make it a four-way stop intersection and we think that will help reduce the potential for accidents, especially somebody going down Wilson and just not stopping," Eide said.
Other council proceedings
- The council approved a bid for the addition of rapid flashing beacons and crosswalk on North Broadway Street at the Cherry Avenue intersection.
- The mayor's emergency proclamation has been extended from April 26 until the end of Dunn County's emergency declaration.
- A developer's, real estate and wastewater collection treatment agreements with Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery were approved as the cheesemaker looks to add a third plant to its operation with a site in Menomonie's north industrial park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!