Another recital of classical music by the Menomonie Art Music Society will be presented 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at United Methodist Church (2703 Bongey Dr., Menomonie.)
“A Fall Recital” includes a variety of classical music by local performers.
There is no admission charge, but a free-will donation to cover expenses is appreciated. Refreshments will follow the performance. There will be music for voice, piano, saxophone, and strings.
Performers are Dr. Aaron Durst, Juliana Schmidt, Andrew Maki, Gavin Hall (student of Juliana Schmidt), Erin Hall-Rhoades, Ruthann Ledgerwood, Dominique Stewart, string students of Dean Langby, and UW-Stout students performing in a saxophone quartet (students of Dr. Durst).
Menomonie Art Music Society exists to promote and perform classical music in Menomonie. Local music students and experienced musicians perform on Art Music Society programs giving students another venue to hone their skills, and local opportunities for more seasoned players.
For more information about the Menomonie Art Music Society or if you would like to perform on a future program, contact Juliana Schmidt at anoldsweetsong@hotmail.com, 715-505-3525 or via Facebook.
