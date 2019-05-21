The Best Western Plus Menomonie Inn and Suites in Menomonie has been honored by Best Western Hotels and Resorts with the Chairman’s Award, the “brand’s highest honor” for outstanding quality standards, according to a news release.
To be eligible for the award, Best Western hotels must score in the top five percent of over 2,100 North American hotels.
“It’s an honor to be receiving the Chairman’s Award from Best Western,” said Best Western Plus Menomonie general manager Casey Hopkins. “This award reflects our hotel management’s commitment to providing quality accommodations and services.”
The Best Western Plus Menomonie Inn and Suites is located at 320 Oak Ave., Menomonie.
