The Menomonie Blue Caps vintage baseball team are featured in an all-new episode of Wisconsin Life, 7 p.m., Oct. 24 on WPT.
The seventh season of Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) offers plenty to get excited about. Host Angela Fitzgerald connects viewers with people whose passions, experiences and expertise celebrate the best of Wisconsin, introducing new stories from every corner of our state.
Angela suits up to play at the Vintage Baseball Festival with the Blue Caps as they take on teams from across the Midwest. Teams compete using the same rules and equipment players used in the year 1860. Players don’t use a bat; instead it’s called an ash or timber and fly balls are called sky balls.
In addition, this season sees Fitzgerald crossing the state to visit places including the Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station in Stratford and the Motorama Auto Museum in Aniwa. The rest of the Wisconsin Life team is just as well-traveled; as always, the program finds and introduces unique and inspiring Wisconsinites from all parts of the state and all walks of life.
Wisconsin Life episodes and online exclusives can be found at WisconsinLife.org. Wisconsin Public Television broadcasts on WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire channel 28.